Facts

17:55 07.09.2021

Ukraine may leave 'green' zone in first half of Sept – KSE

1 min read
Ukraine may leave 'green' zone in first half of Sept – KSE

Ukraine may leave the "green" zone and pass into the "yellow" in the first half of September, said head of the Center for Health Economics of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Yuriy Hanychenko.

"We predicted that during the first half of September, Ukraine would leave the 'green' zone. Later, there was a comment from the Ministry of Health that all the prerequisites have already been met for the country to move out of the 'green' level and enter the 'yellow' one," he said during an online presentation of the KSE on Tuesday.

Hanychenko noted that the Ministry of Health had sent "appropriate submissions to the Ministry of Health so that a National Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response would meet and that commission would be able to record Ukraine's exit from the "green "level."

"Most likely, this exit will take place on Monday, this is again according to the comments of the Ministry of Health, and this is quite consistent because we see the development of events," he said.

Hanychenko noted that the scenario that is being implemented in the third quarter is close to the "yellow" scenario.

"The green scenario did not materialize," he said.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine #kse
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:47 07.09.2021
Ukraine receives $35.8 mln in financial aid to reduce impact of COVID-19

Ukraine receives $35.8 mln in financial aid to reduce impact of COVID-19

11:17 07.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

17:33 06.09.2021
Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

09:29 06.09.2021
Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

17:13 04.09.2021
Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

13:41 04.09.2021
Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

21:36 03.09.2021
Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

16:29 03.09.2021
Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

15:46 03.09.2021
The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

14:51 03.09.2021
Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry submits to Cabinet proposal on Ukraine's transition to 'yellow' level of epidemic danger from Sept 13 – Liashko

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

LATEST

Health Ministry submits to Cabinet proposal on Ukraine's transition to 'yellow' level of epidemic danger from Sept 13 – Liashko

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Seven Ukrainians injured in road accident in Poland

Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

Nine people killed as result of cage rope break on mine in 'LPR'

Russia's unwillingness to extend OSCE border mission mandate indicates its rejection of Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Chief of National Police Klymenko remains in my team - Monastyrsky

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD