Ukraine may leave 'green' zone in first half of Sept – KSE

Ukraine may leave the "green" zone and pass into the "yellow" in the first half of September, said head of the Center for Health Economics of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Yuriy Hanychenko.

"We predicted that during the first half of September, Ukraine would leave the 'green' zone. Later, there was a comment from the Ministry of Health that all the prerequisites have already been met for the country to move out of the 'green' level and enter the 'yellow' one," he said during an online presentation of the KSE on Tuesday.

Hanychenko noted that the Ministry of Health had sent "appropriate submissions to the Ministry of Health so that a National Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response would meet and that commission would be able to record Ukraine's exit from the "green "level."

"Most likely, this exit will take place on Monday, this is again according to the comments of the Ministry of Health, and this is quite consistent because we see the development of events," he said.

Hanychenko noted that the scenario that is being implemented in the third quarter is close to the "yellow" scenario.

"The green scenario did not materialize," he said.