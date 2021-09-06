Facts

14:33 06.09.2021

Interior Minister on mass protest rallies: There can be no indulgences to any social or political movement

1 min read
Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky assures that the police will suppress the manifestation of violence at mass rallies and prosecute those responsible, regardless of social or political affiliation.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the minister said that approaches to ensuring security at mass rallies will not change, since the "Scandinavian model" with the participation of the dialogue police has proven itself well.

"Of course, the main thing is to ensure the constitutional right to a peaceful protest. And the key word is peaceful. Unfortunately, we have cases when protests are artificial, including due to manipulation of public opinion or attempts to manipulate. This often leads to the organization of paid rallies," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

In this context, he continued: "We clearly distinguish between a peaceful protest and the crossing of borders defined by law. There can be no indulgences to any social or political movement. If violence occurs, the police will react immediately. And react not only in terms of suppressing illegal actions, but also in further prosecution."

Monastyrsky assured that in cases where journalists or law enforcement officers were injured, there will be indictments and court decisions.

Tags: #protests #monastyrsky
