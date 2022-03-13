Protest action against so-called "KhPR" begins in Kakhovka, invaders open fire in air to intimidate protesters in Kherson – Information Resistance

The Russian military began firing into the air to intimidate participants in a protest against the invaders, which is taking place in Kherson on Sunday, the Information Resistance has reported.

"The Russians opened fire in the air to intimidate the protesters against the proclamation of the so-called "KhPR" in Kherson," Information Resistance said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, Information Resistance reported about a protest action against the Russian invaders in Kakhovka.

"The residents of Kakhovka are also protesting against the proclamation of "KhPR" today. More than 6,000 people have already taken to the streets," the Information Resistance said.