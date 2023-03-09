Facts

20:43 09.03.2023

Another protest rally underway in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

1 min read
Another protest rally organized by civil society activists and students are being held on the square in front of the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi.

People who took part in street protests of March 7-8 demanded the Georgian authorities abrogate the bill on foreign agents adopted in the first reading by the parliament earlier this week. The parliamentary majority decided to withdraw this draft legislation earlier on Thursday after protesters clashed with police.

Two demands have been voiced during the ongoing rally. The protesters demand that the bill's withdrawal from parliament be formalized on the legislative level and all the protesters detained by police earlier on March 7-8 be released.

The Georgian Interior Ministry earlier reported 133 detentions, saying that the people had been detained for petty hooliganism and refusal to obey police orders. According to the ministry, during the protests, radical elements attempted to break into the parliament building, threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police officers and set police cars on fire.

Tags: #georgia #protests #tbilisi

