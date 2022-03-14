Facts

15:51 14.03.2022

Residents of Bilozerka near Kherson protest against Russia invasion, occupants open fire into air – Information Resistance

More than 2,000 residents of the temporarily occupied by Russian forces town of Bilozerka in Kherson region took to the streets on Monday in protest against the invasion, the Information Resistance website said.

"A protest against the orcs started in Bilozerka near Kherson. More than 2,000 people took to the streets. They closed off a road and blocked the movement of a column of Russian [military] vehicles. The occupants responded with shooting off in the air," it said on Telegram.

