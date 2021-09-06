Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

United States President Joe Biden will visit Ukraine, but not this year, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I have no doubt that President Biden will fly to the middle of the Dnipro River, and cross the Dnipro River, and land in Boryspil, and arrive in Kyiv. But this visit will not take place this year, since diplomatic practice does not provide for an exchange of visits of this level in one year," Kuleba said in the Details of the Week (Podrobytsi Tyzhnia) program on the Inter television channel on Sunday evening.

The minister noted that for now, the parties would focus on the implementation of the agreements that were reached during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the U.S.

Ukrainian diplomats are working on preparations for U.S. President Biden's visit to Ukraine, Kuleba earlier said.

Biden last visited Ukraine in January 2017 as U.S. vice president. During his visit, he took part in bilateral meetings with the fifth Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, and Volodymyr Groysman, who has been head of the government at the time.