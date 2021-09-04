Facts

13:41 04.09.2021

Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

2 min read
Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has lodged its strong protest against the new raid of illegal searches and detentions of residents of various areas of the temporarily occupied Crimea on September 3 and September 4.

The Foreign Ministry said in a comment on Saturday that according to available information, FSB officers detained Eldar Odamanov in the morning on September 3, and Aziz Akhmetov, Asan Akhmetov and Shevket Useinov at night on September 4. In the morning on September 4, after searches in the house, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelyal was detained.

"We consider this punitive raid against the leaders of the Mejlis as punishment for participating in the Crimea Platform Summit on August 23, as well as the next repressions of the Russian Federation aimed at intimidating representatives of the Crimean Tatar people and ousting them from the temporarily occupied peninsula," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands from Russia to immediately release the detained five people, as well as all the citizens of Ukraine illegally detained by it.

"We call on the international community to resolutely condemn such illegal actions of the occupying state, to step up pressure on the Russian Federation to stop it gross violations of human rights in the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, to continue active protection of the rights and freedoms of the inhabitants of the Crimean Peninsula, in particular within the framework of the Crimea Platform," the ministry said in its comment.

Tags: #crimea #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:47 04.09.2021
Home of first deputy head of Mejlis in Crimea searched, taking him to unknown location – Korynevych

Home of first deputy head of Mejlis in Crimea searched, taking him to unknown location – Korynevych

21:36 03.09.2021
Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

16:29 03.09.2021
Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

15:46 03.09.2021
The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

14:51 03.09.2021
Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

11:15 03.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

11:05 03.09.2021
World Bank may provide Ukraine with $150 mln in case of emergency response to COVID-19

World Bank may provide Ukraine with $150 mln in case of emergency response to COVID-19

10:57 03.09.2021
Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

10:28 02.09.2021
Ukraine, United States to activate Strategic Partnership Commission between countries – Ukrainian-U.S. joint statement

Ukraine, United States to activate Strategic Partnership Commission between countries – Ukrainian-U.S. joint statement

10:00 02.09.2021
United States to provide Ukraine with $463 mln to support democracy, human rights

United States to provide Ukraine with $463 mln to support democracy, human rights

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Minister: according to preliminary line of inquiry, short circuit in organ caused fire in St. Nicholas Cathedral in Kyiv

Home of first deputy head of Mejlis in Crimea searched, taking him to unknown location – Korynevych

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

Denisova points to violations of Constitution in bill on oligarchs, calls for sending it to Venice Commission

Ukraine cannot introduce dual citizenship now due to Russian passport issuance in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

LATEST

Interior Minister: according to preliminary line of inquiry, short circuit in organ caused fire in St. Nicholas Cathedral in Kyiv

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

Hasidic community condemns participants in Uman shooting incident

Denisova points to violations of Constitution in bill on oligarchs, calls for sending it to Venice Commission

Ukraine cannot introduce dual citizenship now due to Russian passport issuance in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Denisova, head of UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission discuss humanization of legislation on life prisoners

Consent of all parties required to expand Normandy format, but US ready to participate in talks – Yermak

Zelensky hopes dynamics of Apple's development, pace of its digitalization to help create success story for the company in Ukraine

MH17 investigators ask residents of Kursk to help identify members of Buk crew from which airliner was shot down

Court extends house arrest for Medvedchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD