10:12 03.09.2021

Zelensky hopes dynamics of Apple's development, pace of its digitalization to help create success story for the company in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that the dynamics of development of Apple in Ukraine and the pace of digitalization of the country will help create a success story of this company in the country, the press service of the head of state reports on the Telegram channel.

"I hope that the dynamics of Apple's development and the pace of digitalization of our state will help create a success story for Apple in Ukraine and Apple with Ukraine," Zelensky said during a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

As reported, Zelensky, at a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, said that Ukraine is interested in expanding Apple's presence in Ukraine.

