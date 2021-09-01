Cabinet dismisses Dpty Justice Minister, ECHR Commissioner Lischyna

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Ivan Lischyna from the post of Deputy Minister of Justice, Commissioner for the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The relevant decision was made at the Wednesday government meeting.

In particular, MP of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said in the Telegram channel that the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Lischyna from the post of Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine, Commissioner for the European Court of Human Rights.

In April 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers reappointed Lischyna to the post of Deputy Justice Minister, Commissioner for the European Court of Human Rights.