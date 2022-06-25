Facts

14:58 25.06.2022

Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, Iran, Lebanon

1 min read
Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, Iran, Lebanon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the ambassadors of Ukraine to Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, Iran, and Lebanon on June 24.

Respective decrees No. 439/2022, №440/2022, №441/2022, №442/2022, №443/2022 have been posted on the website of the head of state.

Thus, Ihor Dolhov was dismissed as Ambassador to Georgia, Yuriy Mushka as Ambassador to Slovakia, Inna Ohnivets as Ambassador to Portugal.

Zelensky also dismissed Serhiy Burdyliaka as Ambassador to Iran and Ihor Ostash as Ambassador to Lebanon.

Tags: #ambassadors #dismisses

MORE ABOUT

09:10 31.03.2022
Ukraine recalls its ambassadors from Georgia and Morocco – Zelensky

Ukraine recalls its ambassadors from Georgia and Morocco – Zelensky

20:24 12.03.2022
Ukrainian diplomats in EU countries step up efforts to access Ukraine to EU, strengthen state's defense capability – Yermak

Ukrainian diplomats in EU countries step up efforts to access Ukraine to EU, strengthen state's defense capability – Yermak

14:39 10.03.2022
Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Canada, Australia and Egypt

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Canada, Australia and Egypt

11:28 17.12.2021
Zelensky gathering Ukrainian diplomats in Carpathians on Dec 21-22

Zelensky gathering Ukrainian diplomats in Carpathians on Dec 21-22

13:18 04.10.2021
Foreign ambassadors in Ukraine 'enjoy luxury that Ukrainian ambassadors deprived of in their countries' – Kuleba

Foreign ambassadors in Ukraine 'enjoy luxury that Ukrainian ambassadors deprived of in their countries' – Kuleba

17:43 01.09.2021
Cabinet dismisses Dpty Justice Minister, ECHR Commissioner Lischyna

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Justice Minister, ECHR Commissioner Lischyna

10:28 10.06.2021
Swiss Ambassador, British diplomats familiarize with checkpoint operation on administrative border with Crimea

Swiss Ambassador, British diplomats familiarize with checkpoint operation on administrative border with Crimea

10:51 07.04.2021
Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassadors to the Netherlands, Belgium, Iraq, Thailand and Saudi Arabia

Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassadors to the Netherlands, Belgium, Iraq, Thailand and Saudi Arabia

13:38 22.12.2020
Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

13:37 16.12.2020
Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia resumes attacks with Iskander missiles, uses Tu-22M3 long-range bombers for first time from territory of Belarus

Russia launches around 30 missiles at Zhytomyr region, one serviceman killed, one injured

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

LATEST

One person killed, ambulance doctor injured amid enemy attacks on Kharkiv region in past 24 hours

Russian troops shell volunteers' vehicle in liberated district of Kherson region

Russia resumes attacks with Iskander missiles, uses Tu-22M3 long-range bombers for first time from territory of Belarus

Premature unofficial reports in social media hinder Ukrainian army from finishing tasks in Severodonetsk

Two Russian helicopters attack borderline district in Sumy region

Woman injured amid shelling attack on Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian forces

We should value, be proud of granting Ukraine status of EU candidate – Zelensky

Missile attack from territory of Belarus a provocation by Russia to involve Belarus in war against Ukraine – intelligence

Russia mounts missile attack on Desna town in Chernihiv region

Russia launches around 30 missiles at Zhytomyr region, one serviceman killed, one injured

AD
AD
AD
AD