Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, Iran, Lebanon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the ambassadors of Ukraine to Georgia, Slovakia, Portugal, Iran, and Lebanon on June 24.

Respective decrees No. 439/2022, №440/2022, №441/2022, №442/2022, №443/2022 have been posted on the website of the head of state.

Thus, Ihor Dolhov was dismissed as Ambassador to Georgia, Yuriy Mushka as Ambassador to Slovakia, Inna Ohnivets as Ambassador to Portugal.

Zelensky also dismissed Serhiy Burdyliaka as Ambassador to Iran and Ihor Ostash as Ambassador to Lebanon.