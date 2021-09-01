Facts

14:07 01.09.2021

Group of MPs proposes to exempt supplies of Ukrainian-language audiobooks from VAT – bill

1 min read
Group of MPs proposes to exempt supplies of Ukrainian-language audiobooks from VAT – bill

A group of deputies submitted to parliament a bill on exemption from value added tax (VAT) for the supply of Ukrainian-language audiobooks.

Corresponding bill No. 5876 was registered on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to it, it is proposed to exempt from VAT "supplies, preparation (literary, scientific and technical editing, proofreading, etc.), production, distribution of audiobooks dubbed in Ukrainian, except for erotic publications."

Tags: #audiobooks #bill #tax
