11:02 01.09.2021

Biden to host Zelensky at White House Oval Office, no joint briefing scheduled

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is paying a working visit to the United States.

The leaders' talks are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local time in the Oval Office of the White House, according to the public schedule of the U.S. President. The next event in Biden's schedule is the weekly economic briefing at 4:30 p.m., which means that the presidents of the United States and Ukraine will not hold a joint briefing on the results of the talks.

