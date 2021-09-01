U.S. to allocate $60 mln of military aid to Ukraine

The United States is promising up to $60 million in military aid to Ukraine in advance of a White House meeting on Wednesday between President Joe Biden and his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Aid package for Ukraine was necessary because of a major increase in Russian military activity along its border and because of mortar attacks, cease-fire violations and other provocations," the message reads.

It says that Russia's buildup along the Ukrainian border has highlighted capability shortfalls in the Ukrainian military's ability to defend against a Russian incursion.

"Ukraine's significant capability gaps must be urgently addressed to reinforce deterrence in light of the current Russian threat," the message reads.

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky is expected to meet with Biden at the White House on Wednesday, September 1.