Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov calls on Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov to clarify which of the laws adopted by the parliament, in his opinion, do not correspond to the Constitution and may contain corruption components.

"Indeed, the position of [NSDC Secretary Danilov] was announced, but I would also like to see which laws are adopted in the Rada and, in the opinion of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, do not correspond to the Constitution, laws, and are corrupt proposals for certain laws, I hope there is no corruption there," the chairman said at a briefing on Tuesday.

At the same time, Razumkov recalled that he suggested Danilov to point from the rostrum of parliament to specific MPs, who, in the opinion of the NSDC secretary, are influenced by the oligarchs.

"Even if we hypothetically say that there is some kind of influence, then I have already proposed to show on whom. My proposal regarding the tribune remains in force," he said.

Moreover, the Verkhovna Rada chairman expressed confidence that the President of Ukraine would not sign laws containing corruption components.

"After the adoption of the law, it is the president who signs it. I am sure, unlike Mr. Danilov, that the president is the guarantor of the Constitution, and as the head of state he would definitely not sign a law that has a corruption component. I hope that he [Danilov] will not argue with me on this matter," the chairman of the parliament said.