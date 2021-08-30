Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in Washington on August 31 and September 1 before continuing his official visit to the United States in California, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"We, the embassy team, and the president's office are finalizing preparations for a very busy visit of the president to the United States. The president will stay in Washington for two days - August 31 and September 1, before traveling to California," Markarova said on Facebook early on Monday morning.

The events due in Washington have been planned and approved by both sides, she said.

"The events due in Washington include a meeting of the Ukrainian and U.S. presidents at the White House - the primary elements of this meeting have been planned and approved by both sides, as well as meetings with departments essential for Ukrainian-U.S. relations, and two important public presentations to be made by the president and the first lady for the media, the public and information analysis centers," Markarova said.

"It is also planned to open the Ukrainian House and to visit Washington sites essential for Ukraine-U.S. relations," she said.

"Hopefully, we will provide more details shortly," Markarova said.

It was reported earlier that Zelensky's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden had been moved from August 31 to September 1.