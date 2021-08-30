Facts

09:14 30.08.2021

Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

2 min read
Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be in Washington on August 31 and September 1 before continuing his official visit to the United States in California, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"We, the embassy team, and the president's office are finalizing preparations for a very busy visit of the president to the United States. The president will stay in Washington for two days - August 31 and September 1, before traveling to California," Markarova said on Facebook early on Monday morning.

The events due in Washington have been planned and approved by both sides, she said.

"The events due in Washington include a meeting of the Ukrainian and U.S. presidents at the White House - the primary elements of this meeting have been planned and approved by both sides, as well as meetings with departments essential for Ukrainian-U.S. relations, and two important public presentations to be made by the president and the first lady for the media, the public and information analysis centers," Markarova said.

"It is also planned to open the Ukrainian House and to visit Washington sites essential for Ukraine-U.S. relations," she said.

"Hopefully, we will provide more details shortly," Markarova said.

It was reported earlier that Zelensky's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden had been moved from August 31 to September 1.

Tags: #usa #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:58 30.08.2021
On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

12:40 30.08.2021
Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

10:42 30.08.2021
Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

11:39 28.08.2021
No indicators about possible postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting – Kuleba

No indicators about possible postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting – Kuleba

15:39 27.08.2021
Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

15:20 27.08.2021
Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

18:23 26.08.2021
Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

18:21 25.08.2021
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

16:25 25.08.2021
Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

11:05 25.08.2021
Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

British research icebreaker 'James Clark Ross' becomes property of Ukraine

Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

State Agency for Tourism Development agrees to provide services for popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 mln

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD