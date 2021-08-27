Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he expects recognition of the European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, as members of the Associated Trio from the countries of the European Union.

"On July 19, the presidents of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia launched the Associated Trio, which should bring our countries closer to full membership in the European Union. We expect support for this initiative from Poland, Romania and our other partners. On this path, the next important step there should be recognition of the European perspective of the Associated Trio states," Zelensky said at a briefing in Chisinau after a quadripartite meeting with the presidents of Moldova, Poland and Romania.

He also noted that "Ukraine has already started corresponding work with each state of the European Union separately."

Zelensky thanked Polish President Andrzej Duda for the support recorded in the bilateral declaration concluded between Ukraine and Poland. "I very much hope that we will soon sign a similar declaration with the President of Romania," the President stressed.

The head of state also expressed confidence that the seriousness of the European Union's intentions in recognizing the European perspectives of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova "should be evidenced by the future Eastern Partnership summit."

"In addition, Ukraine is interested and ready to be an active participant in regional projects, first of all, the Three Seas initiative ... And as a maritime state and an associate member of the EU, Ukraine will make it more complete, more effective for the entire region," the president said.