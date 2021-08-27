Facts

15:39 27.08.2021

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

2 min read
Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he expects recognition of the European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, as members of the Associated Trio from the countries of the European Union.

"On July 19, the presidents of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia launched the Associated Trio, which should bring our countries closer to full membership in the European Union. We expect support for this initiative from Poland, Romania and our other partners. On this path, the next important step there should be recognition of the European perspective of the Associated Trio states," Zelensky said at a briefing in Chisinau after a quadripartite meeting with the presidents of Moldova, Poland and Romania.

He also noted that "Ukraine has already started corresponding work with each state of the European Union separately."

Zelensky thanked Polish President Andrzej Duda for the support recorded in the bilateral declaration concluded between Ukraine and Poland. "I very much hope that we will soon sign a similar declaration with the President of Romania," the President stressed.

The head of state also expressed confidence that the seriousness of the European Union's intentions in recognizing the European perspectives of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova "should be evidenced by the future Eastern Partnership summit."

"In addition, Ukraine is interested and ready to be an active participant in regional projects, first of all, the Three Seas initiative ... And as a maritime state and an associate member of the EU, Ukraine will make it more complete, more effective for the entire region," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #moldova #ukraine #eu #georgia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:20 27.08.2021
Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

11:22 27.08.2021
Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

10:43 27.08.2021
LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

18:23 26.08.2021
Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

09:41 26.08.2021
Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

18:31 25.08.2021
Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

15:48 25.08.2021
Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

14:39 25.08.2021
UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

11:31 25.08.2021
Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

10:44 25.08.2021
Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

LATEST

SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

Ambassador Korniychuk addressed the Hasidic community regarding the need to comply with Ukrainian legislation during the pilgrimage to Uman

Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

Academic year in Ukraine to start as usual from Sept 1 - Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD