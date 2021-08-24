French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has confirmed the intention of French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Ukraine. This was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a joint briefing on Tuesday.

"We are looking forward to a new stage of cooperation - the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine. Minister Le Drian today confirmed President Macron's intention to make such a visit, which will become symbolic and significant for our bilateral relations," Kuleba said.

In turn, Minister Le Drian expressed hope that Macron's visit to Ukraine will take place by the end of 2021.