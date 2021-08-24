Facts

15:54 24.08.2021

French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

1 min read
French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has confirmed the intention of French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Ukraine. This was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a joint briefing on Tuesday.

"We are looking forward to a new stage of cooperation - the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine. Minister Le Drian today confirmed President Macron's intention to make such a visit, which will become symbolic and significant for our bilateral relations," Kuleba said.

In turn, Minister Le Drian expressed hope that Macron's visit to Ukraine will take place by the end of 2021.

Tags: #macron #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:27 24.08.2021
Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

15:06 23.08.2021
Kurz congratulates Ukraine, Klitschko on Independence Day – Kyiv City State Administration

Kurz congratulates Ukraine, Klitschko on Independence Day – Kyiv City State Administration

11:56 23.08.2021
Merkel: We want to prolong agreement on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine soon

Merkel: We want to prolong agreement on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine soon

11:46 23.08.2021
U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

11:28 23.08.2021
Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

11:26 23.08.2021
Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

11:05 23.08.2021
Ukraine registers 610 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 610 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

13:55 21.08.2021
Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

12:39 21.08.2021
Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

19:36 20.08.2021
Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

Information about hijacked Ukrainian aircraft in Afghanistan does not correspond to reality - Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

LATEST

Any change in status of Crimea, Sevastopol is not, not to be recognized, Russia's attempts to legitimize temporary occupation, illegal seizure unacceptable - Crimean Platform declaration

Prime Minister of Ukraine meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Rada approves at first reading bill on great State Emblem of Ukraine

Ukraine ready to hold meeting of foreign ministers in Normandy format - Kuleba

Scientists of Akademik Vernadsky station congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day

Information about hijacked Ukrainian aircraft in Afghanistan does not correspond to reality - Foreign Ministry

Zelensky, his wife take part in prayer service on occasion of Independence Day, honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

UK Minister for European Neighbourhood: We believe Crimea Platform to become important tool that will bring Russia to justice

The wife of the President of Israel addressed the participants of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD