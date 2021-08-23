German Economic Affairs Minister Altmaier: We will not allow Crimea to be turned into blind spot on map

German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said that Germany will not allow Crimea to be turned into a blind spot on the map.

Altmaier said at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Monday that Germany did not and will not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia. Germany is based on territorial integrity and sovereignty. They understand that the annexation has created a big problem in the region, which is why the EU imposed sanctions and extended them many times. It is the continuation of these actions that is the justification for the continuation of sanctions.

He stressed that the annexation of Crimea is an outrage against the rule of law.

We see what threats this brings, in particular, to the Crimean Tatars and other residents. We will not allow Crimea to be turned into a blind spot on the map. We are absolutely together with Ukraine, together with it, and we together condemn this annexation, and we call for new negotiations, to the renewal of state borders, Altmaier said.

The Minister expressed hope for continued efforts to cooperate with Ukraine in the framework of decarbonization, combating climate change, energy efficiency, and ensuring reliable energy supplies.

We would like to state that gas transit through Ukraine will continue after 2024, Altmaier added.