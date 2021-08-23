Kurz congratulates Ukraine, Klitschko on Independence Day – Kyiv City State Administration

Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz congratulated Ukrainians and personally Mayor of Kyiv, leader of the UDAR party Vitali Klitschko on the Independence Day of Ukraine, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration reported.

"Dear ladies and gentlemen, dear mayor, dear Vitali! I am glad to congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence! Ukraine has a majestic history. Especially in recent years in Kyiv and other cities of the country, much has been done to modernize the state, reforms, so that Ukraine can move in the right direction," Kurz said in an address posted on the website of the UDAR party.

The Federal Chancellor also assured that Austria has always been a reliable partner of Ukraine, and stressed that it will be so in the future.

"I want to congratulate all Ukrainians on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence and wish you all the best for the future and for the development of your country. All the best and good luck!" Kurtz said