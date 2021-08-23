Facts

12:39 23.08.2021

Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

The synergy of efforts of the Crimea Platform's participants should force the Russian Federation to sit down at the negotiating table on the return of the Crimean Peninsula to Ukraine's jurisdiction, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I am very glad that we have launched our platform. Ukraine, together with you, our friends, international partners, participants of the Crimea Platform, is starting to write a new chapter in the history of Ukraine. In the history of the Ukrainian Crimea, this is the chapter on de-occupation, because de-occupation is the ultimate goal of mine, our state, the ultimate goal of the daily work of the Crimea Platform. The synergy of our efforts should force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table on the return of our peninsula," Zelensky said at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Monday.

