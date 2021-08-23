Inaugural summit of Crimea Platform starts in Kyiv

The inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform has started in Kyiv, participation in which has been confirmed by 46 countries and international organizations.

In particular, 14 heads of state, government and the EU, namely Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Georgia, Slovenia, Croatia, Sweden, Finland and President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv to participate in the summit.

Also, participation in the summit was confirmed by the heads of parliaments of Switzerland and the Czech Republic, as well as 17 ministers and deputy ministers (Austria, Albania, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, North Macedonia, Portugal, the United States, Turkey, France and Montenegro).

Representatives of four international organizations are expected to participate in the summit, in particular, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić and GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev.

At the level of ambassadors, New Zealand, Malta, Japan, Australia, Cyprus, Canada, Belgium, Greece, Iceland and Denmark are represented at the summit.

Thus, the Crimea Platform summit is attended by all EU and NATO countries, G7 countries in full force, the Lublin Triangle (Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland), the Associated Trio (Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova) and Normandy format countries (except for Russia).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, all heads of delegations, regardless of their level, are authorized to formally join their states to the Crimea Platform and adopt a declaration. The Crimea Platform Declaration will remain open for accession after the summit. The summit will begin regular work of all levels of the Crimea Platform (intergovernmental, parliamentary and expert), which will not end until the Crimean Peninsula returns under Ukrainian control.