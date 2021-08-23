Facts

11:51 23.08.2021

Inaugural summit of Crimea Platform starts in Kyiv

2 min read
Inaugural summit of Crimea Platform starts in Kyiv

The inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform has started in Kyiv, participation in which has been confirmed by 46 countries and international organizations.

In particular, 14 heads of state, government and the EU, namely Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Georgia, Slovenia, Croatia, Sweden, Finland and President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv to participate in the summit.

Also, participation in the summit was confirmed by the heads of parliaments of Switzerland and the Czech Republic, as well as 17 ministers and deputy ministers (Austria, Albania, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, North Macedonia, Portugal, the United States, Turkey, France and Montenegro).

Representatives of four international organizations are expected to participate in the summit, in particular, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić and GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev.

At the level of ambassadors, New Zealand, Malta, Japan, Australia, Cyprus, Canada, Belgium, Greece, Iceland and Denmark are represented at the summit.

Thus, the Crimea Platform summit is attended by all EU and NATO countries, G7 countries in full force, the Lublin Triangle (Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland), the Associated Trio (Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova) and Normandy format countries (except for Russia).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, all heads of delegations, regardless of their level, are authorized to formally join their states to the Crimea Platform and adopt a declaration. The Crimea Platform Declaration will remain open for accession after the summit. The summit will begin regular work of all levels of the Crimea Platform (intergovernmental, parliamentary and expert), which will not end until the Crimean Peninsula returns under Ukrainian control.

Tags: #crimea #crimea_platform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:29 23.08.2021
U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

15:05 23.08.2021
EC Vice President: Crimea Platform is testing ground for intl community in its work against violation of intl law by Russia

EC Vice President: Crimea Platform is testing ground for intl community in its work against violation of intl law by Russia

14:36 23.08.2021
Moldovan President: Crimea is Ukraine, its annexation is blatant violation of intl law

Moldovan President: Crimea is Ukraine, its annexation is blatant violation of intl law

13:38 23.08.2021
Lithuania to work to strengthen sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes its sovereignty over Crimea – President Nauseda

Lithuania to work to strengthen sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes its sovereignty over Crimea – President Nauseda

13:37 23.08.2021
European Council President: EU does not recognize illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol by Russia, will continue its policy of non-recognition

European Council President: EU does not recognize illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol by Russia, will continue its policy of non-recognition

13:36 23.08.2021
Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

13:04 23.08.2021
President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

12:39 23.08.2021
Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

16:37 21.08.2021
Nearly half of Ukrainians don't believe Crimea will ever become part of Ukraine again - poll

Nearly half of Ukrainians don't believe Crimea will ever become part of Ukraine again - poll

11:22 20.08.2021
Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against 70 individuals involved in unlawful persecution of citizens in Crimea

Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against 70 individuals involved in unlawful persecution of citizens in Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

Another plane with Ukrainians on board departs from Afghanistan – Kuleba

EC Vice President: Crimea Platform is testing ground for intl community in its work against violation of intl law by Russia

European Council President: EU does not recognize illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol by Russia, will continue its policy of non-recognition

Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

LATEST

Another plane with Ukrainians on board departs from Afghanistan – Kuleba

Kurz congratulates Ukraine, Klitschko on Independence Day – Kyiv City State Administration

Merkel wants to hold Normandy format summit

Merkel: We want to prolong agreement on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine soon

U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

Ukraine registers 610 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD