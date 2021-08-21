Facts

14:53 21.08.2021

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

2 min read
MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is protesting against the expansion of the list of Ukrainian individuals against whom the Russian government imposes sanctions.

"This illegal step is a continuation of the Russian aggression against Ukraine in all its forms and manifestations. [...] We consider such aggressive actions of Russia as steps of despair from the failure of Russian diplomacy in the international arena, a provocation on the eve of the inauguration of the Crimean Platform summit," the press service of the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry notes that pressure from the Russian Federation will not stop Ukraine's consistent policy to counter Russian aggression.

"We will continue to make consistent efforts to end Russia's occupation of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the statement says.

"The Ukrainian side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures in accordance with the norms and principles of international law. These aggressive steps by the occupying state will not remain unanswered," the ministry said.

As reported, by the decree of the government of the Russian Federation of August 20, 2021, changes were made to the so-called "sanctions list" of November 1, 2018. In particular, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are included in the list of individuals subject to special economic measures.

Tags: #protesting #mfa #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:22 20.08.2021
Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against 70 individuals involved in unlawful persecution of citizens in Crimea

Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against 70 individuals involved in unlawful persecution of citizens in Crimea

12:06 17.08.2021
MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

09:51 13.08.2021
Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

12:46 10.08.2021
Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

18:47 09.08.2021
Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

18:59 30.07.2021
NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

NSDC adds German citizen, two Ukrainians, 24 enterprises to sanctions list of smugglers

11:31 23.07.2021
Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

13:56 22.07.2021
MFA denies United States, Germany agree with Ukraine on package of agreements on Nord Stream 2

MFA denies United States, Germany agree with Ukraine on package of agreements on Nord Stream 2

19:02 16.07.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against nine more Ukrainian citizens from U.S. sanctions list

NSDC imposes sanctions against nine more Ukrainian citizens from U.S. sanctions list

18:20 12.07.2021
Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

LATEST

Nearly half of Ukrainians don't believe Crimea will ever become part of Ukraine again - poll

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD