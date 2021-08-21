MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is protesting against the expansion of the list of Ukrainian individuals against whom the Russian government imposes sanctions.

"This illegal step is a continuation of the Russian aggression against Ukraine in all its forms and manifestations. [...] We consider such aggressive actions of Russia as steps of despair from the failure of Russian diplomacy in the international arena, a provocation on the eve of the inauguration of the Crimean Platform summit," the press service of the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry notes that pressure from the Russian Federation will not stop Ukraine's consistent policy to counter Russian aggression.

"We will continue to make consistent efforts to end Russia's occupation of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the statement says.

"The Ukrainian side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures in accordance with the norms and principles of international law. These aggressive steps by the occupying state will not remain unanswered," the ministry said.

As reported, by the decree of the government of the Russian Federation of August 20, 2021, changes were made to the so-called "sanctions list" of November 1, 2018. In particular, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are included in the list of individuals subject to special economic measures.