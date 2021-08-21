Facts

12:39 21.08.2021

Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, more than 5 million people have received one vaccination against COVID-19. Over the past day, more than 147,000 people were immunized, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"More than 5 million Ukrainians received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19! Some 147,118 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 per day on August 20, 2021. One dose was received by 60,970 people, 86,148 people were fully immunized," the Telegram channel of the Ministry said on Saturday morning.

It is reported, that during the day 957 mobile teams, 2,732 vaccination points, 329 vaccination centers worked.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 5,032,722 people have been vaccinated, of which 5,032,720 received one dose and are fully immunized and 3,066,426 people received two doses (two of them received one dose abroad).

"A total of 8,099,146 vaccinations were carried out," the Ministry of Health said.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
