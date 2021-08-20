Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Ukraine intends to allocate UAH 200 billion to finance the development of missile weapons in the country in the next ten years, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said.

"The third issue that was considered at the meeting of the NSDC in the 'secret' mode. This is the question of the development of our missile weapons until 2031, there were very heated discussions. The only thing I can say is that by 2031 we have expenses for this program of more than UAH 200 billion," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Friday.

"We cannot wait from our partners when they will or will not provide us with this or that weapon. Our task is to make weapons of our own production," he said.

The NSDC secretary said that Ukraine has all the opportunities and specialists for this. "It is for this that the issue concerning the development of our missile armament was approved today. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers, MPs of the Verkhovna Rada will consider amendments to the budget of 2021, and in addition, UAH 3.3 billion," Danilov said.