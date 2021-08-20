Facts

19:00 20.08.2021

NSDC instructs to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) issued a protocol instruction to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership, council's Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"We considered the issue of returning the Cherkasygaz enterprise to state ownership, there was a report from the Energy Minister on this matter, and a protocol instruction was adopted regarding the return of this enterprise to state ownership, which the government was illegally deprived of through fraudulent manipulations," Danilov said during a briefing on the results of the NSDC meeting on Friday.

