Facts

12:45 20.08.2021

Ukrainian MFA launches online marathon for 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA launches online marathon for 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

An English-language online marathon "Ukraine inspires," aimed at a foreign audience, will be released on the official pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on social networks devoted to the Independence Day.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the marathon will also be available on the pages of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine and the state institution Ukrainian Institute on August 24, 2021 and will be broadcast in all time zones: from Japan to California on the west coast of the United States.

"The main goal of the project is to show that Ukraine is a modern, innovative and creative state that is dynamically developing. That freedom and diversity are highly valued here, that Ukraine is a country of opportunities, with high potential, which can positively surprise," the message reads.

During the online marathon, viewers will be congratulated and told about our state by famous Ukrainians: athletes, performers, artists, entrepreneurs, innovators and everyone who moves the country forward, forms its modern image.

"In addition, foreigners who have been successfully working and permanently living here for many years will share their experience and impressions of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #ukraine #independence_day
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:36 20.08.2021
Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

16:16 20.08.2021
Some 150 flags of Ukraine to be installed on August 23 at Russian Embassy as symbol of Ukrainians who died from Russian aggression

Some 150 flags of Ukraine to be installed on August 23 at Russian Embassy as symbol of Ukrainians who died from Russian aggression

14:10 20.08.2021
EC decision on mutual recognition of COVID certificates of Ukraine, EU comes into force

EC decision on mutual recognition of COVID certificates of Ukraine, EU comes into force

09:38 18.08.2021
Daily COVID-19 morbidity up in Ukraine, 40 patients die in past 24 hours

Daily COVID-19 morbidity up in Ukraine, 40 patients die in past 24 hours

11:48 17.08.2021
Fitch revises outlooks for seven Ukraine's cities to 'positive'

Fitch revises outlooks for seven Ukraine's cities to 'positive'

11:45 17.08.2021
Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

10:36 17.08.2021
Kyiv considers new searches in transport department as continuation of systemic pressure on city authorities

Kyiv considers new searches in transport department as continuation of systemic pressure on city authorities

16:00 16.08.2021
Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

12:06 14.08.2021
Some 1,353 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day in Ukraine, 791 recoveries, 21 deaths

Some 1,353 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day in Ukraine, 791 recoveries, 21 deaths

14:49 13.08.2021
Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Putin asks Merkel to influence Ukraine toward peaceful settlement in Donbas in accordance with Minsk Agreements

NSDC instructs to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership – Danilov

Investigation against Medvedchuk, Kozak completed, materials handed over to defense

Klitschko says he was invited to NSDC meeting, but he can't attend due to trip to Chernihiv region

LATEST

Putin asks Merkel to influence Ukraine toward peaceful settlement in Donbas in accordance with Minsk Agreements

NSDC instructs to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership – Danilov

Investigation against Medvedchuk, Kozak completed, materials handed over to defense

Klitschko says he was invited to NSDC meeting, but he can't attend due to trip to Chernihiv region

Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against 70 individuals involved in unlawful persecution of citizens in Crimea

Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

Zelensky: As Nord Stream 2 not launched yet, Ukraine to actively protect its interests

Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

Control over compliance with anti-epidemic measures being strengthened in Ukraine

Israel is interested in participating in the land irrigation project in the south of Ukraine - The Embassy of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD