Ukrainian MFA launches online marathon for 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

An English-language online marathon "Ukraine inspires," aimed at a foreign audience, will be released on the official pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on social networks devoted to the Independence Day.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the marathon will also be available on the pages of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine and the state institution Ukrainian Institute on August 24, 2021 and will be broadcast in all time zones: from Japan to California on the west coast of the United States.

"The main goal of the project is to show that Ukraine is a modern, innovative and creative state that is dynamically developing. That freedom and diversity are highly valued here, that Ukraine is a country of opportunities, with high potential, which can positively surprise," the message reads.

During the online marathon, viewers will be congratulated and told about our state by famous Ukrainians: athletes, performers, artists, entrepreneurs, innovators and everyone who moves the country forward, forms its modern image.

"In addition, foreigners who have been successfully working and permanently living here for many years will share their experience and impressions of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.