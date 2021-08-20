Facts

Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against 70 individuals involved in unlawful persecution of citizens in Crimea

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved two packages of sanctions against judges of the Russian Federation and other officials directly involved in the persecution of the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"The government's first decree proposes to the NSDC to impose sanctions on 18 individuals - judges of the Russian Federation and other employees of its occupation administration responsible for the persecution of the OCU (Orthodox Church of Ukraine) community in Crimea. In particular, the illegal alienation of the premises of the Cathedral of Saints Equal to the Apostles of Prince Vladimir and Princess Olga in the city of Simferopol, other places of worship, damage to church property, persecution of the community," the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said.

Also, by the second decree, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the NSDC to apply sanctions to 52 individuals - heads of structural divisions of the occupation administrations, judges, security officials and other citizens of the Russian Federation who are directly related to the organization of the functioning of the occupational judicial system and unlawful persecution of civilians in the temporarily occupied territory of the Ukrainian peninsula.

The sanctions are proposed to be applied for a period of five years.

It is noted that the imposition of sanctions on the relevant persons, in the event that they have property on the territory of Ukraine, will block the possibility of their use, make it impossible to withdraw capital from Ukraine, stop financial transactions, prohibit participation in privatization, lease of state property by the relevant residents of the Russian Federation and individuals that are directly or indirectly controlled by them or act in their interests.

If the NSDC makes a relevant decision, Ukraine will immediately inform the competent authorities of the EU, U.S., Canada, as well as other international partners, in order to consider the issue of imposing similar sanctions.

