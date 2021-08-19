Facts

12:12 19.08.2021

Zelensky: Ukraine plans to build new Navy by 2035

Zelensky: Ukraine plans to build new Navy by 2035

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine plans to implement a large program for the development of the Navy by 2035, the presidential press service reported on its website on Thursday.

"As for our naval fleet, we now have three stages. By 2035 - construction of a large fleet. We will see the first stage in reality - it will definitely take place by 2024. The second stage will be completed by 2030, the third - by 2035," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian journalists from Crimea.

The President noted that Ukraine is creating infrastructure for the construction of the naval fleet: small submarines, corvettes and military boats. In addition, there are plans to begin construction of naval bases.

"The first naval base will be built in Berdiansk. The idea is to get support for this project from the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. We have definitely received the full support of this project from the United Kingdom. I will have a meeting with the President of the United States, and this [the development of the Ukrainian Navy] is part of our meeting and part of the Crimea Platform," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that the issue of unblocking the Black Sea and Azov coasts is part of the de-occupation of Crimea.

According to him, Ukraine is increasing the presence of the Allied fleet from NATO countries in the area of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

"It's not just the Sea Breeze issue, it's the attitude and the constant work, the cooperation of our Ministry of Defense with the United States and the European Union. We also have real agreements in this direction with Turkey and Great Britain," the Head of State stressed.

