Facts

15:56 18.08.2021

Defense Ministry's plane waiting in Oman for permit to evacuate Ukrainians, other citizens from Afghanistan

1 min read
Defense Ministry's plane waiting in Oman for permit to evacuate Ukrainians, other citizens from Afghanistan

The Il-76MD military transport aircraft, which flew from the military sector of Boryspil airport (Kyiv region) to Kabul (Afghanistan) to evacuate citizens, is at Muscat airport (Sultanate of Oman), according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Currently, there is no safe corridor for access to the Kabul airport, where the situation remains partially uncontrollable. In addition, a permit has not yet been received for take-off and safe exit from the territory of Afghanistan. Therefore, the Il-76MD aircraft is now at Muscat airport [Sultanate of Oman], where it is waiting for these issues to be resolved and a permit to evacuate," the report says.

Reportedly, more than 150 Ukrainians, their family members and other foreigners expressed a desire to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

Tags: #afghanistan #aircraft
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:21 18.08.2021
No Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals – Kuleba

No Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals – Kuleba

12:42 18.08.2021
Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

11:15 18.08.2021
Afghan film director Karimi evacuated to Ukraine

Afghan film director Karimi evacuated to Ukraine

12:06 17.08.2021
MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

16:00 16.08.2021
Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

14:26 16.08.2021
Up to 50 Ukrainians staying in Afghanistan – MFA

Up to 50 Ukrainians staying in Afghanistan – MFA

12:39 13.08.2021
Ukraine developing ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan when they ask for help

Ukraine developing ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan when they ask for help

09:51 13.08.2021
Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

11:01 22.06.2021
Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

14:59 13.03.2021
Almaty airport confirms An-26 plane crash

Almaty airport confirms An-26 plane crash

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

LATEST

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Only state can deploy its own vaccine production in Ukraine – opinion

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

About 50,000 Hasidim expected to arrive in Uman for celebration of Rosh Hashanah – National Police

OSCE SMM detects Grad rocket launchers, tanks in ORDLO, deployed in violation of withdrawal line

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea sends to ICC evidence of illicit transfer of prisoners from Crimea

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Organizers of installation on Alley of Heavenly Hundred Heroes agree to dismantle constructions

Denisova: court arrests three out of five detained Crimean Tatars

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD