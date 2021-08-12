Facts

17:32 12.08.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire regime two times since the beginning of the day, one Ukrainian soldier has been wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"During the day, two attacks have been recorded. Near the village of Pisky, the enemy fired from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers. Not far from Novomykhailivka, the enemy fired at our positions with small arms. As a result of the shelling, one soldier received a gunshot wound. The soldier is in a hospital," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook.

The soldier's condition is of moderate severity.

Armed Forces' soldiers opened fire in response to the shelling by Russia-occupation forces.

"The actions of Russian armed formations have been reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC," the headquarters said.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
