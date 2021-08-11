Zelensky approves Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration until 2025

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 348/2021 on the Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration for the period until 2025 in order to implement Ukraine's strategic course towards acquiring full NATO membership and ensuring its support from Ukrainian citizens, the presidential website said.

"The document aims to establish a systemic information interaction between public agencies and Ukrainian citizens to convey to every Ukrainian the content and practical value of Ukraine's membership in the alliance, the need to implement appropriate reforms and their connection with the Euro-Atlantic integration of our country," the president said.

The strategy envisages informing about the governmental policy on Euro-Atlantic integration by including this issue in training programs, involving independent experts, public associations and international partners, in planning, monitoring and evaluating the implementation of annual national programs to achieve the criteria for NATO membership.

Zelensky also instructed the government to develop and approve an action plan for the implementation of the approved strategy within three months. It is planned to implement it in four stages. Among other things, it is planned to create a thematic web portal to post information on the implementation of reforms and the implementation of activities on Euro-Atlantic integration and the publication of a number of information and educational materials.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.