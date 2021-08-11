Kryschenko resigns from post of Kyiv Police head

Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in Kyiv Andriy Kryschenko said that he had submitted a resignation letter, which was upheld on Tuesday.

"I submitted my resignation letter. And it was upheld yesterday," Kryschenko said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

He said that "I spent more than five and a half years side by side with Kyiv police and it was a difficult time of constant challenges and crisis situations, sometimes tragedies and failures, and often advances."

"We never hid and kept silent, we always honestly and openly told people about our work through the media. This period includes thousands of mass actions, Eurovision and the Champions League Final, solving high-profile and serial crimes as well as improving the professional level of police officers. We moved forward, supported all the innovations and ourselves initiated the implementation of pilot projects, which subsequently extended to all police units," Kryschenko said.

He also added: "I have always believed, and will continue to believe: the most valuable thing in life is people. Therefore, I thank each police officer separately and the entire Kyiv police team for their work, support and willingness to serve, despite the busy schedule and daily workload."

"We did everything as one team to ensure order in the capital. I constantly walk the streets of Kyiv without escort or guards and always communicate with people. I believe in everyone who patrols the streets, detains offenders or investigates crimes. And I am sure that you will continue to work without slowing down the pace and momentum. I was proud and will always be proud of our joint work. I am honored!" he said.

Kryschenko was appointed Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in December 2015. Prior to that, he headed the Department for Combating Organized Crime at the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Donetsk region (since December 2014).

In 2013-2014, he headed a division of Kirovohrad Department for Combating Organized Crime. In the spring of 2014, he became Head of Horlivka City Police Department (Donetsk region).

On April 14, 2014, Kryschenko was one of those who defended the building of Horlivka Police Department during attempts to seize it by pro-Russian separatists. Defending the flag of Ukraine, he was seriously wounded.

From June to December 2014, he was acting Head of Sloviansk District State Administration. In 2018, he was promoted to the general of the police of the third rank.