Kryschenko appointed dpty head of Kyiv City State Administration

Former chief of Kyiv police Andriy Kryschenko has been appointed as Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-government powers.

The relevant decision was made by the deputies of Kyiv City Council at a meeting on Thursday. Some 91 deputies supported this decision, two were against, one abstained.

Earlier, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko called on the deputies of Kyiv City Council to support this appointment.

He said that Kryschenko will be responsible for issues of municipal security, civil defense, emergencies, territorial defense and interaction with law enforcement agencies.