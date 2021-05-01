Economy

Naftogaz's supervisory board resigns effective on May 14

All members of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, attending the extraordinary meeting on Friday, filed their resignation notices, which will be effective on May 14, 2021, to the company, the press service of Naftogaz reported on Saturday night.

"The Supervisory Board will use the coming two weeks of its notice period to help the company as much as it can to deliver an orderly transition and will inform the shareholder in detail early next week," the company said in the press release.

According to the document, the Supervisory Board had to hold the extraordinary meeting once its authorities have been renewed to ensure the continued well running of the company. "We met with the newly appointed CEO and other Executive Board members. The latter raised their concerns about the ability to continue serve the company further," the company said.

The day before, members of the supervisory board criticized the government's decision to change the head of the Naftogaz board Andriy Kobolev, to acting Minister of Energy and ex-executive director of Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko, as well as recognition of the unsatisfactory work of the Naftogaz management.

