13:01 04.08.2021

Deputy, who negotiated with ATO participant that threatened to blow up govt, helps detain him

A man who entered the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and threatened to detonate a grenade was detained after negotiations led by his acquaintance, volunteer and member of Bucha City Council Vasyl Oleksiuk.

"Seeing the news, I immediately realized that it was necessary to take some action and find an opportunity so that nothing happened, I mean, so that people do not die, God forbid," Oleksiuk said at a briefing near the government building on Wednesday following the intruder arrest.

He confirmed that the detainee took part in the hostilities and, speaking about the motives of the act, said: "This is a person who has a very strong spirit and a heightened sense of justice. Perhaps somewhere, and given his injuries, his current everyday standard of living, perhaps something happened that made him break the law."

At the same time, Oleksiuk stressed that the detainee was employed, but made it clear that he remains financially disadvantaged. Speaking about the possible motives of the detainee's act, he said: "Well, if a person has no good behind his back, I mean housing or something else." "He works, he does not walk and ask for money, he works hard labor, he works at a service station [...] He finished his service several years ago," the volunteer said.

According to Oleksiuk, the detainee periodically turned to volunteers for psychological, moral and occasionally material assistance, and received it.

At the same time, Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko noted: "The situation is non-standard, because it was an ATO participant who went through the millstones of hostilities, who was wounded twice, including a head injury, and committed this crime because of his life events."

 

