HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

The petition of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to apply a measure of restraint for former judge of Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv Mykola Chaus, was submitted to the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) on Sunday, August 1.

This is reported on the HACC website, while the name of the judge is not indicated, however, from the position of the official and the investigative jurisdiction, it follows that we are talking about Mykola Chaus, who is currently under the protection of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"Consideration of this petition was started on August 1, 2021, however, due to the absence of the suspect, the hearing was postponed to August 4, 2021 at 14:00," the court said on its website.