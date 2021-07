Kyiv's Court of Appeal upheld the house arrest of MP (from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) Viktor Medvedchuk.

The court made the relevant ruling on Friday, thus refusing to sustain the appeal of Medvedchuk's defense.

As reported, on July 9, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court extended Medvedchuk's house arrest until September 7. Medvedchuk appealed this court decision.