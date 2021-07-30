Facts

Ukraine to send firefighter plane to help Turkey – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences to his colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan over large-scale fires in Turkey and noted that on Friday, Ukraine will send a firefighting plane to Turkey with help.

"Expressed sincere condolences to my friend President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the large-scale fires. Ukraine will provide Turkey with all the necessary assistance. Our firefighting plane will depart to Turkey tomorrow. Ukrainian people will stand together with the friendly Turkish people at this hard time," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said that the situation with wildfires in the south of the country was gradually returning to normal. He noted that the hotbeds of fire had been mainly taken under control.

Severe forest fires have been raging for several days in the provinces of Antalya, Adana and Mersin. A serious situation has developed in Manavgat district of Antalya.

