11:39 24.07.2021

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on 37 types of minerals of strategic importance for development of economy, Ukraine's defense capability

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on 37 types of minerals of strategic importance for development of economy, Ukraine's defense capability

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree that enters into force the NSDC decision on stimulating the search, extraction and processing of minerals of strategic importance for the sustainable development of the economy and Ukraine's defense capability, dated July 16, 2021.

Relevant document No. 306/2021 was released on the presidential website.

The NSDC decides to approve a list of 37 ores and non-metallic minerals that are of strategic importance to the country.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is instructed, within two months, to approve the list of subsoil plots that are of strategic importance and which will be provided for use under the terms of agreements on the distribution of products, plots that will be provided for use through auctions for the sale of special permits for use, and ensure annual updating lists of sites.

It was also instructed to submit a number of bills for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, namely, on amendments to the Code of Ukraine on subsoil; on amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the granting of the right to the central executive agency implementing public policy in geological exploration and rational use of subsoil; to stop and cancel special permits for the use of subsoil without going to court on the relevant grounds.

In addition, laws should be developed and considered by the Verkhovna Rada on amending the law on agreements on the distribution of products; on amending the National program of development of raw mineral-material base of Ukraine for the period up to 2030, and on amending the Budget Code of Ukraine regarding credits to the special fund of the national budget with the direction of conducting geological prospecting and prospecting and appraisal works, provided for by the relevant government programs.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall, within three months, ensure the development and adoption of the National target economic program for the development of the titanium industry of Ukraine, an Act on determining the list of subsoil users whose corporate rights belong to the government, an Act on amending the procedure for granting special permits for the use of subsoil, to strengthen control over the activities of PrJSC Nadra Ukrainy , including the return of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of the rights to manage corporate rights of the company on behalf of the government and the restoration of the supervisory board of the company, as well as to approve a set of measures aimed at the development of the mineral resource base of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed within a month to ensure the updating of the data of the State cadastre of deposits and occurrences of mineral resources, to decide on the priority of the development of mineral deposits, to make a decision on optimizing the functions of central executive agencies in the formation and implementation of public policy, as well as the implementation of public control in geological exploration and rational use of mineral resources, and take measures to include state-owned enterprise (SOE) Southukrgeology, SOE Kirovgeology, SOE Ukrainian State Geological Prospecting Institute in the list of objects of public property rights not subject to privatization.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine, the State Labour Service of Ukraine were instructed to provide the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre and the Main Situation Center of Ukraine with the contours of subsoil plots within a month due to special permits for the use of subsoil, the contours of mining allotments, the contours of objects of the natural reserve fund in the area of ​​subsoil plots provided for use, as well as the contours of plans for calculating the reserves of unlicensed mineral deposits.

The State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre was instructed to provide the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine and the Main Situation Center of Ukraine with the contours of land plots from the State Land Cadastre of classification by purpose and form of ownership within a month.

Tags: #zelensky #nsdc #minerals
