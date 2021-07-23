Searches conducted at Kharkiv Regional Council's head, but he has no status in over UAH 1 mln bribe case – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) will demand the arrest of the deputy head of Kharkiv Regional Council and his attorney, who is charged with taking a bribe in the amount of over UAH 1 million, NABU detective Mykola Karas has said.

"We will apply for a measure of restraint in the form of detention," Karas said at a briefing on Friday.

He said that if such a measure of restraint is applied, the court, in accordance with the law, will also determine the amount of the bail.

According to him, the transfer of money was carried out in several tranches, starting in April and upon receipt of the latter (UAH 350,000), both persons involved were detained.