17:43 21.07.2021

Washington not to allow Russia to use energy to put pressure on Kyiv – State Department spokesperson

Counselor of the U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet during a meeting with Ukrainian officials on Wednesday assured Kyiv that Washington will not allow Russia to use energy resources as a tool to put pressure on Kyiv.

"The Counselor and the senior Ukrainian officials discussed our shared concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and U.S. commitments to ensure Russia cannot use energy as a coercive tool against Ukraine or any other country in Europe," the U.S. Department of State said in a press release.

Chollet held meetings in Kyiv, in particular with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak and Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin. The Department of State counselor also met with leaders of the Ukrainian energy sector.

Chollet's visit to Kyiv took place on the eve of the announcement by Washington and Berlin that an agreement on Nord Stream 2 had been reached. As previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, the allies intend to announce it later on Wednesday.

It is noted that, in accordance with the agreements reached, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will reconsider its position of opposing the gas pipeline project. At the same time, Germany will agree to help Ukraine in energy-related projects and diplomacy.

Bloomberg said with reference to the draft agreement between the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany on the topic of Nord Stream 2 that the German authorities will be ready to take retaliatory measures if Russia uses energy supplies as a means of putting pressure on Ukraine.

The document, according to Bloomberg, notes that Germany will also be ready not only to take measures against Russia, but also to insist on a reaction at the EU level. In particular, as the document says, this is about sanctions to restrict Russian energy exports, the agency said.

The agreement is expected to be concluded in the coming days before the planned visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States.

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden held talks and touched on the topic of Nord Stream 2. Biden said he had expressed concerns to Merkel about the Nord Stream 2 project, and the leaders generally agreed that Moscow should not be allowed to use energy to pressure neighboring countries.

Merkel, for her part, said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should not be a substitute for gas transit through Ukraine. She warned that Germany will be active if Russia deprives Ukraine of the right to transit.

