Facts

15:37 21.07.2021

Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

2 min read
Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine on Wednesday made three decisions on the constitutional complaints of citizens of Ukraine: it declared unconstitutional the article of the Customs Code on seizure of goods and rule of law on the police with a warning about the possibility of dismissal by reduction, also recognized the provision of the Code on administrative violations in part of the entry into force of court rulings.

"The Second Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine today, July 21, adopted three decisions based on the results of consideration of cases on constitutional complaints of citizens," the Constitutional Court said on its Facebook page.

Thus, in particular, according to the information of the court, on the constitutional complaint of citizen Olena Odintsova, a decision was made on the unconstitutionality of subclause 2 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. Based on the text of the complaint posted on the website of the Constitutional Court, the citizen asked the Constitutional Court to recognize as unconstitutional the provisions of the Customs Code, which prescribe the seizure of goods prohibited or restricted by law for the movement of goods in zones of simplified customs control.

According to the Constitutional Court, having considered the case on the constitutional complaint of Bohdan Bivalkevych, the court declared unconstitutional subclause 8 of Section XI titled "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the law of Ukraine on the National Police. The essence of the complaint, the text of which is preleased on the Constitutional Court's website, boils down to the fact that employees of the internal affairs agencies are considered warned of a possible future dismissal due to staff reductions.

"In the case on the constitutional complaints of Anatoliy Kremenchutsky and Vladyslav Pavlyk about the constitutionality of Part 10 of Article 294 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine decided on the constitutionality of the contested prescription of the Code," the court said in a statement.

The provision of Part 10 of Article 294 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine dated December 7, 1984 provides that the ruling of the court of appeal comes into force immediately after its adoption, is final and not subject to appeal.

The text of the adopted decisions will be made public on the Constitutional Court's official website on 22 July.

Tags: #constitutional_court #customs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:33 16.07.2021
Tupytsky informed about suspicion of illegal use of key to sign payment documents of Constitutional Court

Tupytsky informed about suspicion of illegal use of key to sign payment documents of Constitutional Court

10:19 16.07.2021
Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

16:02 14.07.2021
Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

12:31 25.05.2021
Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

13:58 08.04.2021
Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

12:50 02.04.2021
Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

13:40 30.03.2021
Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

11:23 27.03.2021
Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

16:48 26.03.2021
NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

17:31 24.03.2021
Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

LATEST

Washington not to allow Russia to use energy to put pressure on Kyiv – State Department spokesperson

Cabinet approves strategy of reforming public administration of Ukraine for 2022-2025

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna develops draft Constitution with fourth control branch of power

Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

Olympic Games in Tokyo to be broadcasted by UA:PERSHYI TV channel

Szijjarto to visit Ukraine on July 22, trip to Donbas planned

Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

Ukraine records 655 new cases of COVID-19, 577 recoveries, 13 deaths over past day

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD