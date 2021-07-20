U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

U.S. Department of State Adviser Derek Cholle will visit Kyiv on July 20 and 21 to reinforce the strategic value of the U.S. relations with Ukraine, the press service of the U.S. Department of State said.

The U.S. Department of State said that Department Advisor Derek Cholle will visit Kyiv on July 20-21 and Warsaw on July 21-23 to reinforce the strategic value of the U.S. relations with Ukraine and Poland. He will continue our diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine and Poland on a number of issues, including our shared concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and energy security in general, as well as ongoing reforms.

It is noted that in Kyiv, the adviser will meet with senior government officials to discuss the U.S. support for Ukraine's efforts to counter Russian aggression and further advance economic and anti-corruption reforms.

In addition, he will meet with representatives of the business community to discuss the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.