Kent, Crimean Tatar MPs, govt officials discuss persecution of population in Crimea, Crimean Platform

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine George Kent discussed with the leaders of the Crimean Tatar people, officials and MPs the situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Crimean Platform summit.

"Honored to meet with Crimean Tatar MPs and government officials to discuss Russia'a ongoing occupation of Crimea, persecution of the population, and the upcoming Crimean platform," the U.S. Embassy said on Facebook.