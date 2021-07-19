Facts

17:50 19.07.2021

EU to provide EUR 2.3 bln aid to Eastern Partnership countries – Michel

The Eastern Partnership Program is the locomotive that contributes to the economic growth and prosperity of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, the EU will provide them with unprecedented assistance, President of the European Council Charles Michel said at an international conference that opened in Batumi on Monday.

At the same time, he said that democratic reforms should continue in the countries of the Eastern Partnership.

Michel said that democratic governance is the key to ensuring rule of law, justice, and the fight against corruption.

According to him, the Eastern Partnership has existed since 2009, and it has become a reality that benefits all its countries.

He said that the next Eastern Partnership summit will take place in December this year.

Michel promises that the European Union will remain a reliable and strong partner for these countries, and believes that the countries will cope with their obligations, not in order to please Brussels, but for the interests of their peoples.

Other participants, namely the presidents of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, also spoke at the conference.

