Zelensky signs law improving criminal liability for inaccurate declaring of assets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law "On amendments to the Code of Ukraine on administrative offenses, the Criminal Code of Ukraine on improving responsibility for declaring inaccurate information and failure to submit a declaration of a person authorized to perform state or local self-government functions", adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 29.

"The law improves the legislation, which introduces criminal liability for declaring inaccurate information and failure to submit a declaration. In particular, the document classifies false declarations as criminal offenses related to corruption and increases responsibility for these offenses," the presidential press service reported.

According to the updated norms, it is considered intentional to enter deliberately false information in the declaration if such information differs from reliable information in the amount of from UAH 500 to UAH 2,000 (according to the current version - up to UAH 4,000) subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons. The amount of the fine for this is set from UAH 3,000 to UAH 4,000 (according to the current version – from UAH 2,500 to UAH 3,000) of tax-free minimum incomes of citizens. It also provides for punishment in the form of restriction of freedom for up to two years.

In case of deliberate introduction by the declaring subject of knowingly false information in the declaration in the amount of more than UAH 2,000 (according to the current version - more than UAH 4,000) subsistence minimum, a fine is provided in the amount of UAH 4,000 to UAH 5,000 (according to the current version - from UAH 3,000 up to UAH 5,000) of tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, as well as punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to two years.

For the deliberate failure of the subject of the declaration to declare assets, a punishment is provided in the form of restriction of freedom for a period of up to two years or imprisonment for a period of one year.

In addition, the person who committed such a criminal offense cannot be exempted from liability, even if he sincerely repented and actively contributed to the disclosure of the crime and fully compensated for the damage caused or eliminated the harm caused; or if reconciled with the victim.

Such a person may not be sentenced to a milder punishment than prescribed by law, or may not be released on parole from serving a sentence.

The law comes into force on the day following the day of its publication.