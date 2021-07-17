Facts

14:41 17.07.2021

Zelensky signs decree on inclusion of Monastyrsky into NSDC

1 min read
Zelensky signs decree on inclusion of Monastyrsky into NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on changes in the composition of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). Corresponding decree No. 298/2021 was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the text of the document, former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov is excluded from the NSDC. New head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky is included in the NSDC in his place.

The decree comes into force on the day of its promulgation.

Tags: #monastyrsky #nsdc
