Facts

18:21 14.07.2021

G7 Ambassadors welcome adoption by Rada of law on Ukroboronprom's transformation

1 min read
G7 Ambassadors welcome adoption by Rada of law on Ukroboronprom's transformation

G7 Ambassadors welcome the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a law on the specifics of reforming state-owned enterprises of the defence industrial complex.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome Verkhovna Rada's adoption of law No. 3822 on reform of the defence industrial complex. The law provides a positive basis for corporatisation of Ukroboronprom and improving corporate governance standards across the sector, in line with OECD guidelines," G7 Ambassadors said on Twitter.

Thus, ambassadors now encourage swift and thorough implementation to minimise corruption risks.

"Properly embedded, these reforms will enhance the global competitiveness of Ukraine's defence industry and further ensure the country's security," ambassadors said.

As reported, on July 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the specifics of reforming state-owned enterprises of the defence industrial complex. The adoption of bill No. 3822 at the second reading and in general was supported by 256 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday.

 

Tags: #g7 #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:05 09.07.2021
Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

16:29 25.06.2021
G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine with COVID-19 vaccination

13:44 17.06.2021
G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

12:50 10.06.2021
PrivatBank's Supervisory Board managed to competitively, professionally select board's head, despite external pressure – G7 Ambassadors

PrivatBank's Supervisory Board managed to competitively, professionally select board's head, despite external pressure – G7 Ambassadors

12:16 09.06.2021
G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

12:06 02.06.2021
Former Economy Minister, President of KSE Mylovanov takes lead of Ukroboronprom's Supervisory Board

Former Economy Minister, President of KSE Mylovanov takes lead of Ukroboronprom's Supervisory Board

18:47 26.05.2021
At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

12:35 06.05.2021
G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

10:04 29.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

17:01 22.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

European Council confirms decision to recommend opening borders for Ukraine

Yermak: Normandy Four summit to be held in near future

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling attacks of Russia-led forces

Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

LATEST

Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

Ukrainian govt establishes monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel

European Council confirms decision to recommend opening borders for Ukraine

Yermak: Normandy Four summit to be held in near future

Visa-free travel between Ukraine, China real and necessary for mutual tourist, labor migration – expert

Language cannot be subject of speculation by both pro-Russian, pseudo-patriotic forces – Tkachenko

Consideration of motion on appointment of Monastyrsky as Interior Minister to take place on July 16

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling attacks of Russia-led forces

Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD