G7 Ambassadors welcome adoption by Rada of law on Ukroboronprom's transformation

G7 Ambassadors welcome the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a law on the specifics of reforming state-owned enterprises of the defence industrial complex.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome Verkhovna Rada's adoption of law No. 3822 on reform of the defence industrial complex. The law provides a positive basis for corporatisation of Ukroboronprom and improving corporate governance standards across the sector, in line with OECD guidelines," G7 Ambassadors said on Twitter.

Thus, ambassadors now encourage swift and thorough implementation to minimise corruption risks.

"Properly embedded, these reforms will enhance the global competitiveness of Ukraine's defence industry and further ensure the country's security," ambassadors said.

As reported, on July 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the specifics of reforming state-owned enterprises of the defence industrial complex. The adoption of bill No. 3822 at the second reading and in general was supported by 256 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday.