11:27 12.07.2021

Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky asks Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov to convene an extraordinary plenary session, MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

On his Telegram channel, the MP posted a corresponding scan of Zelensky's letter to the head of the parliament.

The President proposes to hold the extraordinary session of the parliament, at which five issues will be considered, including bills on the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes and on the specifics of reforming enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

Earlier, it was reported that in the last plenary week (from July 13 to July 16), several extraordinary plenary sessions may take place.

