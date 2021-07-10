Facts

16:31 10.07.2021

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

2 min read
Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has denied information about weakening sanctions against the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, and urged MPs not to try to "resolve" the issue of lifting restrictive measures.

"The sanctions imposed against Medvedchuk are in full force. The information that is purposefully disseminated in the media about the alleged weakening of the sanctions regime against Medvedchuk and his assets, or the fact that "the sanctions do not work" is a deliberate disinformation of the society, is not true," Danilov said on Facebook.

The NSDC secretary also stressed that the information disseminated by some media about "the alleged purchase of a network of fuel filling stations, which belongs to Medvedchuk, by one of commercial structures" is also untrue.

"All processes in terms of compliance with and implementation of the sanctions legislation are exclusively in the legal field, and not in the "undercover" regime, as the "creators" of the corruption-oligarchic system are accustomed to," Danilov said.

He also advised "certain political entities, in particular, members of parliament, not to try to "resolve" the issue of lifting or easing sanctions in their usual way.

"In addition, just as attempts to avoid paying taxes lead "Ukrainian" businessmen to the need to own even pencils and linen - through offshore companies, so an attempt to avoid sanctions is a phenomenon of the same order. Therefore, our law enforcement officers will always be grateful to journalists and caring citizens for help in search and return of assets of persons being under Ukrainian sanctions," the NSDC secretary summed up.

As reported, MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak (the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) on May 11 were notified of suspicion of treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Russian-occupied Crimea. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion concerns three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with the aggressor country.

Tags: #medvedchuk #danilov #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:21 09.07.2021
Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

14:27 07.07.2021
Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

10:01 07.07.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

15:24 06.07.2021
Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

12:48 06.07.2021
NSDC not to include any names in register of oligarchs, subject to voluntary abandonment of their assets - Danilov

NSDC not to include any names in register of oligarchs, subject to voluntary abandonment of their assets - Danilov

10:57 29.06.2021
Firtash's Group DF enterprises continue to operate despite NSDC sanctions

Firtash's Group DF enterprises continue to operate despite NSDC sanctions

17:30 25.06.2021
EU prolongs economic sanctions against Russia – European Council president

EU prolongs economic sanctions against Russia – European Council president

10:44 25.06.2021
Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

18:13 24.06.2021
Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

17:39 24.06.2021
Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

LATEST

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

Ukraine's Interior Ministry gets fifth helicopter under contract with Airbus Helicopters this year

Sea Breeze-2021 multinational exercise completed

Verum Expert private clinic provides its resources for work of mobile teams for vaccination against COVID-19

Groysman: there can be no strategic cooperation between Ukraine and China - our interests do not coincide

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukraine needs to formulate what it wants from U.S. Congress – Merezhko

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD