Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has denied information about weakening sanctions against the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, and urged MPs not to try to "resolve" the issue of lifting restrictive measures.

"The sanctions imposed against Medvedchuk are in full force. The information that is purposefully disseminated in the media about the alleged weakening of the sanctions regime against Medvedchuk and his assets, or the fact that "the sanctions do not work" is a deliberate disinformation of the society, is not true," Danilov said on Facebook.

The NSDC secretary also stressed that the information disseminated by some media about "the alleged purchase of a network of fuel filling stations, which belongs to Medvedchuk, by one of commercial structures" is also untrue.

"All processes in terms of compliance with and implementation of the sanctions legislation are exclusively in the legal field, and not in the "undercover" regime, as the "creators" of the corruption-oligarchic system are accustomed to," Danilov said.

He also advised "certain political entities, in particular, members of parliament, not to try to "resolve" the issue of lifting or easing sanctions in their usual way.

"In addition, just as attempts to avoid paying taxes lead "Ukrainian" businessmen to the need to own even pencils and linen - through offshore companies, so an attempt to avoid sanctions is a phenomenon of the same order. Therefore, our law enforcement officers will always be grateful to journalists and caring citizens for help in search and return of assets of persons being under Ukrainian sanctions," the NSDC secretary summed up.

As reported, MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak (the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) on May 11 were notified of suspicion of treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Russian-occupied Crimea. According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion concerns three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with the aggressor country.